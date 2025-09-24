NY Corrections Staff Sound Alarm After Officers, Nurses Given Narcan In Prison Drug Exposures

According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, thirteen staff members and six inmates were treated at Fishkill Correctional Facility on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 15 and 16. The union said three officers and one nurse needed Narcan to reverse their symptoms.

The association said the incidents are part of a growing crisis inside state prisons, where both sworn and civilian staff have experienced fainting, nausea, vomiting, elevated blood pressure, and blurred vision after coming into contact with inmates allegedly under the influence of smuggled drugs.

"We are at the point where we’re beyond frustrated over what is occurring. Exposures have been occurring for over a year now with no clear explanation of what staff are being exposed to," said NYSCOPBA President Chris Summers.

Summers continued, "It troubles us that HAZMAT teams who have responded to the exposures have not been able to determine what the substances are. We cannot wait until somebody dies to find those answers."

The union is calling for stronger screening protocols, better detection of contraband, and a full statewide investigation. It also urged the state to strengthen the Secure Vendor Program, saying flaws in the current system allow drugs to slip through.

"The State needs to address this immediately, because the men and women who work in the prisons deserve to come to work knowing their workplace is protected from lethal substances," Summers said.

