NY Cops Want Access To Your Camera Feeds As Critics Decry ‘Big Brother’ (Poll)

The Saratoga Springs Police Department on Monday, Aug. 18, asked residents and businesses to share live security camera feeds as part of its new “Community Connect” program.

Users can register their security cameras to “help officers quickly locate possible evidence, assist in investigations and help to keep our city safe,” the department said.

An accompanying infographic outlined the program’s goal of increasing safety while still “respecting privacy,” noting that camera access would be conditional upon an agreement between the owner and police.

The program is segmented into two levels: The first one is a simple registration that enables investigators to know a camera is present at your location and easily request video evidence.

The second level gives police direct access to your camera feed in the event of a nearby emergency. This level also requires a small CORE device that plugs into your camera system.

Video feeds would only be used during emergencies, criminal incidents, or for proactive monitoring tied to potential criminal activity, according to police.

“It will keep our residents and business owners safer and build closer ties within our community,” the agency said.

But online reaction was swift and largely negative:

“Giving police a.k.a. big brother, the ability to view your camera at any time??? Yeah I’ll get right on that,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Who in their right mind would do this?” another asked.

“You don’t need to see how much DoorDash I get, thanks," another quipped.

Despite the backlash, Saratoga Springs Police emphasized that participation is voluntary and intended to enhance public safety. You can find more information on the Community Connect Program website.

