NY Brothers, 19 & 20, Deported Without Warning Despite Pending Legal Status, Attorney Claims

Jose Trejo Lopez, 20, and Josue Trejo Lopez, 19, were deported to El Salvador on Wednesday, May 7, just weeks after a New York Family Court granted them legal guardianship—an important step in their effort to remain in the US legally, their attorney, East Islip immigration lawyer Ala Amoachi, said.

The brothers, originally from El Salvador, came to the US in 2016 at ages 10 and 11 with their mother, fleeing gang violence. In 2018, an immigration judge denied their asylum claim, but they continued to pursue other legal options. Earlier this year, they became eligible for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJS)—a federal protection for immigrant minors who have been abused, abandoned, or neglected.

But on Friday, March 14, while checking in with immigration authorities in Manhattan, the brothers were detained by ICE. Despite informing officers of their pending guardianship hearing in New York Family Court, they were taken into custody and denied access to attend, Amoachi said.

The Family Court judge still granted their guardianship petition, and their attorney filed the necessary applications for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status.

While in custody, the brothers were first held in upstate New York before being transferred to the Alexandria Staging Facility in Louisiana, where they endured "inhumane" conditions, Amoachi claims.

“Shackled for 16+ hours, denied adequate bathroom breaks, injured during transport, and left without clean clothes for four days,” she said. “This is not justice. It is a violation of their dignity and legal rights.”

Advocates requested a stay of removal so that Josue could attend his high school graduation on Wednesday, May 21, but ICE reportedly denied that request. Though they had been told deportation wouldn’t happen before May 9, the brothers were deported two days earlier, on Wednesday, May 7, without notice to their attorney or family, according to a Change.org petition.

“This deportation—executed in silence and against assurances—raises grave concerns about due process, transparency, and human dignity,” reads the petition.

Speaking from El Salvador via video link arranged by their lawyer, Josue told NBC New York that he and his brother “did nothing bad” and that they “always followed the law.” Jose said he wanted people to know “we are not criminals.”

Amoachi has vowed to keep fighting to bring them back on humanitarian grounds. A GoFundMe campaign organized by a relative had raised nearly $30,000 as of May 19 to help cover relocation and legal costs.

