NY Among Five Best States For Teachers, New Study Finds: Here's Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of Best & Worst States for Teachers on Monday, Sept. 15. The rankings compared all 50 states and Washington, DC, across 24 key measures, including salaries, tenure policies, school spending, and turnover rates.

The best states for teachers have strong pay, quality school systems, and job protections.

"Despite having one of the most crucial jobs in America – educating the next generation – teachers are often underpaid and underappreciated," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The states that make a teaching career the most rewarding are those that compensate educators well, invest heavily in educational resources, pass laws that improve school-system quality, and provide supportive conditions that lead to low turnover."

Virginia ranked No. 1 overall, leading the nation for income growth potential. The state offers tenure after just three years and boasts the fourth-best school system in the country.

New York landed at No. 4, earning the top spot nationwide for teacher salaries adjusted for cost of living. The Empire State also spends more per student than any other state and has the lowest projected teacher turnover rate.

Maryland ranked No. 6, supported by a strong academic environment and one of the lowest projected turnover rates in the country. The Old Line State's school system ranked third overall.

Massachusetts placed No. 9, boosted by the nation's best school system. The Bay State is projected to have one of the lowest numbers of teachers per 1,000 students by 2032, signaling higher job competition.

New Jersey came in at No. 11. The Garden State was helped by high per-student spending and a school system ranked among the top three nationally.

Connecticut followed at No. 12. The Constitution State stood out with the fourth-best school system in the country and strong spending per student.

Pennsylvania placed No. 16. Keystone State teachers earn some of the highest adjusted salaries nationwide, giving them a stronger financial position than educators in many other states.

Education experts said the findings reflect long-running challenges for teachers.

"Some of the best ways to attract and retain teachers include providing a highly supportive work environment, ample professional development, offering competitive salaries, providing senior mentors for new teachers, and classroom resources so that teachers can concentrate on teaching rather than scrounging for materials," said Marybeth Gasman, a distinguished professor of education at Rutgers University. "Children are one of our nation's most valuable assets, and those who teach our children should be treated similarly."

According to WalletHub, teachers earn an average of $3,728 less per year than they did in 2009 when adjusted for inflation.

You can click here to see WalletHub's full list of Best & Worst States for Teachers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.