NY Among Best States To Achieve 'New American Dream,' Study Says: Here's Why

Neil Jesani Wealth Management released a ranking of the top states to achieve the "new American dream." The study compared all 50 states using a Prosperity Index, which includes cost of living, average salary, median net worth, life expectancy, and the share of households worth more than $100,000.

CEO Neil Jesani said the findings show how the definition of success is changing.

"The modern American dream is less about a white picket fence and more about stability, balance, and freedom of choice," Jesani said. "Rising costs have shifted priorities, making financial security, manageable living expenses, and overall well-being the true markers of prosperity. States that can deliver on both economic opportunity and quality of life are the ones most aligned with this evolving vision."

Massachusetts topped the national list with a Prosperity Index score of 99. The state posted the highest quality of life rating and the highest average salary in the country at $80,330.

The Bay State does have a high cost of living, which is 45.9% above the national average. High incomes and strong living conditions helped offset the price pressure, according to the study.

New Jersey landed in third place nationwide with salaries averaging $73,980 and a quality-of-life score of 59.6. About 63% of Jersey households have a net worth of more than $100,000, helping the Garden State earn a Prosperity Index of 91.

Maryland ranked seventh with a Prosperity Index of 82, along with one of the highest median net worths in the region at $324,000. Old Line State residents earn an average of $73,620 annually while facing a cost of living roughly 15% above the national average.

Virginia placed eighth with a Prosperity Index score of 80. The state benefits from a cost of living near the national average and an average salary of $70,050.

Connecticut rounded out the top 10 with a Prosperity Index of 75. Constitution State residents earn $73,740 on average, though just 62.8% of households have a net worth above $100,000.

New York was just behind Connecticut in 11th place, with a Prosperity Index of 73. The Empire State reported a high average salary of $78,620 but faces steep living costs at 23% above the national average.

Pennsylvania ranked 13th with a Prosperity Index of 71. The Keystone State offered the most affordable cost of living in the Northeast, at 95.1% of the national average, though salaries were lower at $61,920.

You can click here to see the study's full results.

