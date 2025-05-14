NY AG Sues Capital One Over $2B+ Savings Scheme After Trump's Cfpb Dropped Case

Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit against Capital One on Wednesday, May 14. The suit accuses the banking giant of misleading savings account customers and withholding millions in interest.

According to the lawsuit, Capital One used "bait-and-switch" tactics by advertising its 360 Savings account as a high-interest option. The company then secretly offered far better rates to new customers through a separate account called 360 Performance Savings.

James' action comes after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau quietly dismissed its suit against Capital One in February, about a month after Trump's inauguration. The CFPB also dropped cases against the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, a student loan processor, and online lender SoLo Funds.

A Capital One spokesperson supported the dropping of the case.

"We welcome the CFPB's decision to dismiss this action, which we strongly disputed," the spokesperson told the Daily Voice.

The dropped suits drew criticism as the Trump administration sought to scale back consumer protection enforcement. Through the Department of Government Efficiency, billionaire Elon Musk led a push to gut the CFPB, among many other federal agencies.

The CFPB's original lawsuit claimed that Capital One deprived customers of more than $2 billion in interest payments.

"New York families work hard to save money for their futures, and they deserve every dollar of interest they are promised," James said. "Capital One assured high returns with no catches, then pulled the rug out from under their customers and hoped nobody would notice. Big banks are not allowed to cheat their customers with false advertising and misleading promises."

According to James, the McLean, Virginia-based bank froze rates for its 360 Savings customers at 0.3% even as national interest rates surged. Meanwhile, Capital One raised rates on the 360 Performance Savings account to as high as 4.35% without notifying existing customers about the higher-paying product.

The lawsuit also accuses Capital One of instructing employees not to mention the Performance Savings account unless a customer explicitly asked. The attorney general's office said customers who stayed in the old account earned just $186 over five years on a $10,000 deposit, compared to $1,090 if they had switched.

The New York suit also comes as Capital One got final approval for its $35.3 billion acquisition of Discover. The megamerger, which is expected to close later in May, will create a banking giant with $660 billion in assets.

James is seeking restitution for Capital One customers from New York, along with damages and other penalties.

