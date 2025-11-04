Nude Man Arrested On Bike Path In Hudson Valley, Sheriff Says

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, when members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office were conducting nighttime patrols on the bike path in Carmel behind the Putnam Plaza shopping area, the Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Deputies said they spotted a man, later identified as Dennis O. Cantoral Lopez, fully nude on the trail. He was taken into custody without incident.

Cantoral Lopez was charged with public lewdness, a misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. He was later released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Carmel Town Court at a later date.

