NPR, PBS Respond To Congress Canceling Public Media Funds: 'Tremendous Setback'

The House passed the plan to cancel $9 billion in previously approved funding, including $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, late at night on Thursday, July 17. The move also cuts about $7 billion in allocated foreign aid.

With GOP Senators also clearing the measure that's called rescission, the bill heads to President Donald Trump's desk. Trump is expected to sign the package into law, putting the CPB's 2026 and 2027 federal funding at $0 for the first time since 1967.

NPR president and CEO Katherine Maher said the "unprecedented" gutting of public broadcasting funds will devastate stations nationwide, especially in underserved areas.

"This vote is an unwarranted dismantling of beloved local civic institutions, and an act of Congress that disregards the public will," said Maher. "Parents and children, senior citizens and students, tribal and rural communities — all will bear the harm of this vote."

Trump and his allies have made unfounded claims about deliberate bias by NPR and PBS. Even before Trump first became President in 2016, Republicans pushed for decades to reduce or eliminate federal funding for public media.

Shortly after Congress cleared the public media cuts, Trump praised the move on his social media platform Truth Social.

"HOUSE APPROVES NINE BILLION DOLLAR CUTS PACKAGE, INCLUDING ATROCIOUS NPR AND PUBLIC BROADCASTING, WHERE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS A YEAR WERE WASTED," Trump posted. "REPUBLICANS HAVE TRIED DOING THIS FOR 40 YEARS, AND FAILED….BUT NO MORE. THIS IS BIG!!!"

PBS gets around 15% of its revenue through the CPB. NPR estimates that just 1% of its annual operating budget comes from federal funds, while slightly more goes directly to local stations.

While much of the focus has been on NPR's news operation or PBS's widely popular children's TV shows, smaller media outlets are expected to suffer the most.

"Many of our stations, which provide access to free, unique local programming and emergency alerts, will now be forced to make hard decisions in the weeks and months ahead," said PBS CEO Paula Kerger. "There is nothing more American than PBS. Despite today's setback, we are determined to keep fighting to preserve the essential services we provide to the American public."

In New York City, powerhouse WNYC announced leadership changes and began preparing for "new funding models." The NPR affiliate said it will lose nearly $6 million over the next two years.

The San Francisco-based KQED network said it was laying off 15% of its staff due to the uncertainty, CNN reported.

"Public media is a resilient civic good, its organizations dedicated to public service," said Maher. "Tonight, our network's service to the nation suffered a tremendous setback. Together — and with support from listeners and readers in communities around the nation — we will work to rebuild."

NPR has highlighted its vital role in informing residents in remote communities about emergencies and natural disasters. The network noted that public radio can reach 99.7% of Americans.

Just hours before the Senate's vote, Aleutian Islands radio station KUCB stayed on-air at sea level during tsunami evacuation warnings after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Alaska's coast.

"Public radio is also a lifeline, connecting rural communities to the rest of the nation, and providing life-saving emergency broadcasting and weather alerts," Maher said. "Nearly three-in-four Americans say they rely on their public radio stations for alerts and news for their public safety."

Public media’s infrastructure also powers the national Emergency Alert System for radio. The warning network connects hundreds of stations and more than 1,200 signals across the country.

A national Harris Poll conducted in partnership with NPR in early July found that 66% of Americans support federal funding for public radio and consider it a good use of taxpayer dollars. That includes 58% of Republicans and 77% of Democrats.

The vote comes weeks after NPR and three Colorado radio stations filed a federal lawsuit challenging Trump's executive order blocking public media funding. The suit claims Trump's order is unconstitutional and retaliatory.

NPR said it reaches more than 43 million people nationwide each week through its network of local public radio stations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.