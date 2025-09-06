Northeast On Alert: Damaging Winds, Tornadoes Possible As Severe Storms Near

The greatest chance for a few brief tornadoes stretches from northern New Jersey, through parts of New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts to southern Maine.

Forecasters also warn of localized damaging wind gusts topping 55–65 mph and drenching downpours that could snarl travel and disrupt outdoor plans and football games.

Timing, Threats

Showers and storms will ignite ahead of an approaching cold front and track west to east.

The National Weather Service says the window of greatest risk runs from about noon to 8 p.m., led by the threat of damaging winds, with isolated tornadoes and quarter-size hail (around 1 inch) possible.

Highest Tornado Odds

AccuWeather forecasters highlight the corridor from northern New Jersey to southern Maine for the best chance of a “handful” of tornadoes this afternoon amid brief surges of warm, humid air feeding the storms.

Hazardous Wind Gusts

Their outlook flags 55 to 65 mph gusts in the strongest cells, with a Local StormMax of 75 mph possible.

Local Hot Spots

Areas most likely to see severe weather include the NYC metro, northeast New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and southwest Connecticut. Boston to Portland sits on the more intense side of the risk zone, where rotating storms embedded in the line could spin up quickly.

What’s Next

Storms will settle south and east late Saturday night. There will be mostly cloudy skies wit a chance of showers Sunday morning, Sept. 7. Temperatures will be in 70s, and there will be gradual clearing heading into Monday, Sept. 8.

