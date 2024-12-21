Norovirus Outbreak Prompts Recall Of Oysters Sold In NY

The contaminated oysters were sold under the brands Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay, and Royal Miyagi and harvested between Dec. 1 and Dec. 9, 2024, from British Columbia (BC), Canada, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The oysters, distributed by S&M Shellfish Co. of San Francisco, were shipped to retailers and restaurants across several states, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and 12 others.

Norovirus Symptoms and Risks

Norovirus can cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Symptoms typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure and last one to three days. Young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of dehydration caused by the illness.

The FDA warns that norovirus-contaminated food may appear normal in taste, smell, and appearance, increasing the risk of accidental consumption.

What to Do

The FDA advises consumers to avoid eating these oysters and to dispose of any potentially contaminated products. Those who have consumed the oysters and experience symptoms should contact their healthcare provider and report their illness to their local health department.

Restaurants and retailers are instructed to halt the sale or service of these oysters and to follow strict sanitation protocols to prevent cross-contamination.

Identifying the Affected Oysters

The recalled oysters can be identified by the following details printed on shellfish tags:

Harvester/Producer: Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood

Cert. Numbers: BC 740 SP and BC 6001 SP

Harvest Dates: Dec. 1–Dec. 9, 2024

Locations: BC growing areas 14-8 and 14-15

The FDA is monitoring the situation and may update the advisory as more information becomes available.

Consumers or businesses with questions about the recall are encouraged to contact their distributor or visit the FDA’s website for further information.

