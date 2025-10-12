Nor'easter: Hochul Declares State Of Emergency For 8 NY Counties

On Sunday, Oct. 12, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for eight counties: New York City (Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island, and Queens), Long Island (Nassau and Suffolk) and Westchester.

Forecasts call for widespread moderate to major coastal flooding, strong winds and a long-duration rain event across downstate as the Nor'easter roars through the region.

Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect from noon Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13 for Long Island, New York City and southern Westchester, with the highest risk along the South Shore of Long Island and around Jamaica Bay.

Multiple high‑tide cycles could produce repeated flooding, plus dune erosion and localized overwash on Atlantic‑facing beaches.

Wind hazards will ramp up through Monday.

A High Wind Warning covers eastern Suffolk County from noon Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, while a Wind Advisory is posted for the rest of Long Island, New York City and southern Westchester.

Gusts could reach 60 mph, with locally higher gusts, bringing down trees and power lines and causing outages.

Beginning 3 p.m. Sunday, MTA Bridges and Tunnels banned empty tractor‑trailers and tandem trucks on its seven bridges. The restriction is anticipated to last until 6 p.m. Monday.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches is expected across the lower Mid‑Hudson, New York City and Long Island, with minor urban and poor‑drainage flooding possible.

Farther north, the northern Mid‑Hudson and southern Capital Regions could see 1 to 1.5 inches, with up to 1 inch elsewhere.

Utilities have surged storm crews, adding more than 1,600 workers since Friday. Statewide, approximately 7,118 workers are available for damage assessment, response and restoration, including additions of 900 at Con Edison and Orange and Rockland, 520 at PSEG Long Island, 198 at NYSEG and 44 at Central Hudson.

Officials urge residents to avoid flooded roads, secure outdoor items, charge devices and enable emergency alerts as conditions deteriorate.

