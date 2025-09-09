No Prison For NY Teacher Who Confessed To Having Child Pornography

Justin Covell, 32, of Cropseyville, was sentenced to 10 years of probation in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after pleading guilty to possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

It was not immediately clear if any of the victims depicted in the illicit material were students.

Covell, a former social studies teacher at Berlin Middle-High School, must also register as a sex offender.

A 2011 graduate of the district, Covell previously worked as a student teacher, substitute, and coach before taking on the teaching role in 2020.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Berlin Central School District for comment.

