No Coffee, No Bathroom: Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy For Non-Customers

The coffeehouse chain will no longer allow just anyone to hang out in its cafes or use its bathrooms. Starbucks has created a new Coffeehouse Code of Conduct, requiring people to buy something to use the cafe, patio, or restrooms.

Starbucks said it hopes the change will improve the overall coffeehouse experience.

"We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores," company spokesperson Sam Jefferies said in a statement to Daily Voice. "Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers already have and is a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit."

The code, which will be displayed in all stores, sets clear boundaries on behavior and space usage. Starbucks employees will be trained to enforce the code and, if necessary, involve law enforcement when violations occur.

These are the new prohibited activities outlined in the new code of conduct:

No misuse or disruption of Starbucks spaces

No discrimination or harassment

No violence or abusive/threatening language

No consuming outside alcohol

No smoking/vaping or drug use

No panhandling

"By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone," said Jefferies. "These updates are part of a broader set of changes we are making to enhance the cafe experience as we work to get back to Starbucks."

Sara Trilling, executive vice president and president of Starbucks North America, sent a letter to all store managers explaining the new policies.

"As part of this effort, we want to make it easier for you to prioritize your customers in our spaces," Trilling wrote. "We know from customers that access to comfortable seating and a clean, safe environment is critical to the Starbucks experience they love. We’ve also heard from you, our partners, that there is a need to reset expectations for how our spaces should be used, and who uses them.

"To enable all of this, we are establishing a new code of conduct that will be displayed in every store. This is common practice, and makes clear that our spaces, including our cafes, patios and restrooms, are for use by paying customers and our partners. Together we’ll deliver the coffeehouse experience that consistently creates a bright spot in our customers' days."

The former open-door policy began in 2018 after public backlash over an incident involving the arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia location. The company issued an apology and declined to press charges.

The new code of conduct is also part of a broader "Back to Starbucks" initiative that includes offering free hot or iced coffee refills for all in-store customers starting on Monday, Jan. 27. Refills must be served in Starbucks ceramic mugs or reusable glasses.

The initiative also includes expanded training for employees. Store managers will spend 40 hours learning to prepare their teams for the changes, including how to handle potential conflicts when enforcing the new rules.

The new Coffeehouse Code of Conduct will be displayed in every Starbucks location.

