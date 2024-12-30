No Charges Filed In Christmas Day Fatal Crash In Hudson Valley, Police Say

According to Village of Liberty Police Chief Steven D'Agata, the crash occurred at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, on Route 52 near Sullivan Avenue. A 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by James Wynkoops, 57, of Grahamsville, collided with a 2003 Toyota Corolla with two teens inside, Daily Voice previously reported.

Killed in the crash were driver Hannah Reggio, age 17, of Middletown, in Orange County, and 15-year-old Sullivan County resident Joseph Young of Fallsburg, the chief said.

"While the Village of Liberty Police Department continues to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the fatal motor vehicle accident on 12/25/24, the preliminary investigation has concluded that no criminal charges or tickets will be issued to the operator of the 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck," D'Agata said.

Wynkoop was also injured in the crash.

D'Agata said the department continues to work closely with the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Team, the Sullivan County Coroner's Office, and the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office as they investigate all the facts and circumstances leading to "this tragic accident."

This remains a developing story. Check with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.