NJ's Edan Alexander Released By Hamas After 19 Month Hostage Ordeal

Alexander, a 21-year-old Tenafly resident and the last living U.S. citizen held captive in Gaza, was handed over to Red Cross representatives, NBC News reported. Alexander will be transferred to Israeli special forces inside the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Force said. Alexander was originally taken hostage during the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Hamas confirmed Alexander's release, calling it a step "being taken to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings, and allow aid" into Gaza.

A crowd has been gathered at Huyler Park, awaiting Alexander's release. A screen showing a live broadcast from Israel is being projected to the crowd as attendees wore Israeli attire and flags to show their support.

After graduating from Tenafly High School in 2022, Alexander volunteered to serve in the Israel Defense Forces. Alexander's Tenafly parents, who were born in Israel, hadn't heard from their son since he was taken hostage — until November 2024, when Hamas released a video showing Edan pleading for his life from the tunnels of Gaza.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.