NJ Yanks Tesla Superchargers From The Turnpike: Here’s What It Means For You

In a public statement Friday, May 30, Tesla said the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) “has chosen a sole third-party charging provider” and is not allowing Tesla to co-locate or renew agreements at Turnpike rest stops.

“As a result, NJTA requested 64 existing Supercharger stalls on the New Jersey Turnpike to not be renewed and be decommissioned,” Tesla said.

But the NJTA says it’s part of a bigger transition: Starting June 6, Turnpike service areas will begin switching to Universal Open Access EV chargers from Applegreen Electric. The new stations are compatible with all EV models.

According to the NJTA, universal chargers will be online June 6 at:

Vince Lombardi

Woodrow Wilson

Richard Stockton

James Fenimore Cooper

Joyce Kilmer

Walt Whitman

Three more locations are coming soon. Molly Pitcher Service Area is expected to be online by July 2025, and the Clara Barton and John Fenwick service areas by fall 2025.

For more info, the NJTA directs drivers to applegreenelectric.com.

Tesla said it has been preparing for this decision for three years by building 116 replacement stalls off the Turnpike. Those sites include Bellmawr, Mt. Laurel, Monroe, Cranbury, and others (see map).

Trip Planner routes will update automatically.

Tesla said it offered “above-market commercial terms,” including upgraded stations and adapters for non-Tesla vehicles. It criticized the NJTA’s move, calling it a “setback” to the state’s goal of 100% zero-emission new car sales by 2035.

“We are still willing to invest in New Jersey Turnpike sites if @NJTurnpike or @GovMurphy want to reverse this decision,” Tesla said. “Otherwise, we will continue to build out the best possible infrastructure off the Turnpike.”

