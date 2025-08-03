Fair 80°

SHARE

NJ State Trooper Kills Ex-GF, New Firefighter BF, Himself: Report

A New Jersey State Police trooper shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and the firefighter she'd recently been dating before turning the gun on himself, NJ Advance Media and the New York Times report.

Tyler Webb and Lauren Semanchik

Tyler Webb and Lauren Semanchik

 Photo Credit: Pinewald Fire Department/Long Valley Animal Hospital
Tyler Webb and Lauren Semanchik 

Tyler Webb and Lauren Semanchik 

 Photo Credit: Tyler Webb/Lauren Semanchik (Faceook photos)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said only that Lauren Semanchik, 33, of Pittstown, and Tyler Webb, 29, of Forked River, were found dead in an Upper Kingtown Road home in Pittstown home Saturday, Aug. 2.

Citing Semanchik's mother, Jennine Semanchik, NJ Advance Media reports that the shooter was Ricardo Santos. The outlet had the information confirmed by a source with direct knowledge of the incident.

The NY Times said Santos was found dead in a car in Johnson Park in Piscataway on Saturday. The Times also said Santos had served in the NJSP's executive protection unit on Gov. Phil Murphy's detail.

Semanchik's sister, Deanna, told The Times that Santos had been harassing her sister recently and that the two dated for only a few months earlier this year.

Semanchik was identified as a veterinarian at the Long Valley Animal Hospital and Webb was identified as a Pinewald Fire Company firefighter.

"Tyler served our department with dedication and honor. He held the positions of Chief Engineer, Past Lieutenant, and Past Trustee during his time with the company," the company said. "His contributions to our company and community will never be forgotten."

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media and the NYT.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE