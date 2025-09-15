NJ Restaurant Owner Doxxes Teen Girls He Says Celebrated Charlie Kirk Shooting

"My family is sickened over the murder of Charlie Kirk today," Chris Maynes, who runs Whole Hog BBQ in Cherry Hill wrote on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 10.

"Just as an fyi, it was made much worse for some of my teenagers as several Haddonfield Memorial High School students celebrated the murder while passing a phone around in glee as they watched the horrific shooting."

Maynes then proceeded to name three girls, and said another girl wrote "karma," gloating in his death.

"I don't care that I'm putting these names out there, because if your kids are associated with them, you might want to have them keep some distance, because these are obviously some very mis-guided teens," Maynes wrote. "I hope their parents are proud of what they have raised.

Maynes later edited his post, removing the names of the girls, saying, "Charlie Kirk shot, and a group of HMHS students cheered at the video while my kid cried nearby. I hope their parents are proud."

An adult claiming to be the parent of a child named responded to Maynes saying his daughter was "horrified" by the footage of the shooting.

"I can assure you that she did not cheer. If I thought for one second that she celebrated such an atrocious crime there would be serious consequences in our home," the parent wrote. "Regardless, publicly shaming a minor, especially when you were not there to directly witness what happened, is reprehensible, and I hope that you considered the repercussions your own daughter may now face at school because of it.

Maynes, who later restricted people from commenting on the post, defended naming the girls.

"I think it was out there enough that if shame will be felt, it will be felt, and hopefully that will lead to some reflection," Maynes wrote. "I think the point has been made, so I’m good with the history of the post. Optics are not my prime concern."

Whole Hog BBQ is now being hit with negative reviews on Yelp.

"Owner doxed some teenagers because he's a snowflake who can't handle other people's opinions," one reviewer wrote. "Whole Hog Cafe hates Free Speech. Also the food sucks. But that's what happens when you cook with hate."

Parents of the children named told NJ.com they are considering legal action. Daily Voice placed a message seeking comment from Maynes at Whole Hog BBQ Monday, Sept. 15. He had not responded as of press time.

