NJ Pair Stole $2K From Dead Woman, Confronted Brother About Lock Change During Wake: Cops

On Saturday, July 19, at approximately 8:24 p.m., Lyndhurst police responded to a local residence for an unattended death, according to Lyndhurst Capt. Paul F. Haggerty. The death was determined to be from natural causes, but a police investigation was conducted as a procedural matter.

On Monday, Aug. 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m., the decedent’s brother and next of kin arrived at police headquarters to report that a large sum of money was missing from his sister’s bedroom, Haggerty said. Detective Sgt. Chris Cuneo and Detective Steve Batista were assigned to the case, beginning with clearing first responders of any wrongdoing.

Police said the investigation determined the cash went missing only after police and a livery service left the scene. The prime suspects were identified as Paula Kuczynski, 63, and Arthur Morris, 71, both of Lyndhurst, who had a key to the home because they were entrusted to help the physically handicapped woman from time to time.

“At the wake service, which was held out of town, the suspects thought it to be appropriate to express to the decedent’s brother their displeasure with the fact that he had changed the locks to the residence on them,” Haggerty said.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, police said evidence confirmed that Kuczynski and Morris took $1,948 from the bedroom., police said.

“The actions of Ms. Kuczynski and Mr. Morris are so morally reprehensible,” Haggerty said. “The investigation conducted by our detectives and its outcome is the true testament of serving and protecting; especially those that are most vulnerable.”

Kuczynski was charged with theft and residential burglary. Morris was charged with conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit residential burglary. Both were released on complaint summonses pending their appearance in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court.

