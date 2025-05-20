Fair 56°

NJ Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Gov. Murphy Captured Riding Motorcycle In FL: Sheriff

A Bergen County man accused of threatening to kill Governor Phil Murphy was arrested in Florida, where authorities say he had a motorcycle, an SUV, and an RV — and a history of social media posts showing weapons.

Russ Semeran, a volunteer with Mahwah EMS, was arrested in Florida for threatening to kill Gov. Murphy, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Walton Sheriff's Office/Russ Semeran Instagram (right photos)
Screenshot from NJSP email

 Photo Credit: Russ Semeran Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Russ Semeran, 53, who has ties to Allendale and Mahwah, was taken into custody on Sunday, May 18, by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Semeran was wanted by the New Jersey State Police Counter Terrorism Bureau out of New Jersey for terroristic threats where he threatened to kill Governor Phil Murphy,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say Semeran, a volunteer with Mahwah EMS, had posted photos of weapons to Instagram earlier this month, tagging both the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Mahwah Police Department.

He also shared screenshots of New Jersey State Police asking him to stop cc'ing the governor and senators as their office investigates threats made.

A task force member spotted Semeran riding a motorcycle on Phillips Drive in Freeport, Florida, on Sunday afternoon and conducted a traffic stop. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Walton County Jail, where he is being held awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

In addition to the motorcycle, investigators impounded a black SUV and an RV, officials said. All were transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Semeran is the executive vice president of Q01 and founder of STG Commodities Inc.

