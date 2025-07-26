NJ DUI Assistant Prosecutor Found Passed Out Outside Car On 30th Birthday, Bodycam Shows

The footage shared by Transparency Bodycam shows the March 8 arrest of Bryashia "Bry" Atchison-Henderson.

According to online records and Daily Voice sources, Atchison-Henderson is an assistant prosecutor with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Arresting documents also state her occupation as assistant prosecutor.

Daily Voice reached out to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office for comment on her arrest. At the end of the bodycam video, officers are seen removing Atchison-Henderson's badge from her personal belongings.

Records show she remains employed, having tried a case just this week.

According to a continuing legal education handbook by an accredited continuing education company for legal professionals in New Jersey, attorneys in New Jersey are "not subject to formal, professional discipline following a conviction for drunk-driving under [New Jersey law]."

The offense is classified as a traffic violation, not a crime, and typically does not trigger attorney discipline under Rule 8.4(b), which covers criminal acts reflecting on a lawyer’s fitness. However, discipline may still be imposed if the DWI involves other criminal charges or unethical conduct in handling the case, the handbook says.

According to documents obtained by Daily Voice, Edgewater Patrolman Evan Bringas responded to the lot at 461 River Road around 8:16 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, after a 911 caller reported someone lying on the ground next to a vehicle.

When he arrived at 8:18 p.m., Patrolman Bringas saw a white 2020 Ford Explorer that had driven over the curb and onto the grass. A woman later identified as Atchison-Henderso was lying on the pavement outside the vehicle.

Bringas asked her if she knew where she was. Bodycam footage captures Atchison-Henderson as she wakes up and begins speaking nonsense. She does not know where she is.

Patrolman Tyler Iafelice arrived on the scene shortly after. When he asked Atchison-Henderson how she ended up on the ground, she responded, “My 30th birthday brought me here.” She also told the officers that she had been at a bar in Edgewater earlier that evening.

Patrolman Bringas "detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath," the police report says. When Iafelice returned to his patrol vehicle to run her license, Atchison-Henderson told Bringas, "she was drunk." She added, "She just wanted to go home."

Because she couldn’t stand on her own, Patrolman Iafelice helped hold her upright while Patrolman Bringas administered a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test. Additional field sobriety tests were skipped “due to safety concerns,” police said.

Atchison-Henderson, who previously competed in beauty pageants, was placed under arrest for DWI and put into the patrol car. Jeff’s Towing impounded her vehicle under John’s Law.

While being taken to Edgewater Police Headquarters, she vomited in the back of the police car. Officers had to help her walk to the bench in the processing room. While there, Bringas noticed a badge identifying her as an employee of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers read her the Attorney General’s Standard Statement for Motor Vehicle Operators, but she could not respond. “At this time, Ms. Atchison-Henderson was considered a refusal due to her inability to answer any questions and stay awake,” Bringas wrote in his report.

She was issued summonses for:

Operating under the influence (39:4-50)

Refusal to submit to a breathalyzer/chemical test (39:3-10.24)

Atchison-Henderson was released to her brother, who signed the Potential Liability Warning on her behalf. Her court appearance was scheduled for April 3, at 3 p.m. in Edgewater Municipal Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.