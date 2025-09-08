NJ Couple’s US Open Love Story Comes Full Circle With Viral Jumbotron Proposal

And this time, the guy had a ring.

Brett Kraft, 39, who grew up in New Providence, proposed to his fiancée Sophia Fredriksson, 27, a native of Sweden, during the Friday, Aug. 29 match between Aryna Sabalenka and Leylah Fernandez at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Kraft, who lives in Madison with Fredriksson, had been quietly planning the proposal for months.

He picked the exact seats from their first date, and the ring from Braunschweiger Jewelers. He then arranged for his father to bring the ring to the stadium to avoid tipping off Fredriksson.

Only their parents and one close friend knew.

"Being tennis players ourselves, I wanted to find the right time that didn't completely disturb the match," Kraft said on a call with Daily Voice.

A changeover during the match created the perfect moment, which was picked up by the Jumbotron and quickly went viral.

"I'm very happy," Fredriksson said. "For us, it was so special because of our whole history with the US Open."

The couple met in 2021 through the racquet sports industry. Kraft works directly with tennis clubs, overseeing programming, lessons, clinics, and instruction. Fredriksson, a tennis pro herself, handles marketing and still competes. The two share many of the same clients and travel for their business.

The couple's first date was at the US Open in 2021.

"We had these great seats and he was trying to be cheeky," Fredriksson said. "He said, 'You know that if we end up on the Jumbotron, I'm going to kiss you.'

"And I’m, like there’s no way that’s going to happen."

It didn't — that year. But the couple returned each year to the US Open and in 2023, during a changeover, Frederiksson was people watching when she felt her boyfriend grab her face and kiss her.

She thought to herself: "What if we're on the Jumbotron?"

They were.

Kraft said it was in that moment that he decided that if he ever were to propose to Fredriksson, it would be at the US Open — and in those very same seats.

Ever since the couple's families vacationed together in Antigua this past spring, Fredriksson said she had a hunch her boyfriend was going to propose.

"I've had my nails done in the same color since March," she said. "I've been ready."

So, this year, when they went to the US Open and nothing happened, Fredriksson was a little let down, she said. Kraft said she said to him, "Alright, I guess you’re saving it for another time."

Again, she was right. And completely unsuspecting.

Kraft told only his parents, her parents, and one friend of his plans. He entered Arthur Ashe Stadium without the ring on Aug. 29, leaving it with his dad. The two met up behind Mojito’s, where his father quietly handed it over, ensuring Fredriksson wouldn’t suspect a thing.

The couple then met up with some friends and Fredriksson's brother.

"I said to him in Swedish, 'I’m a little frustrated, it hasn’t happened yet. I was so sure it was going to.'"

Then, 45 minutes later, it did.

Fredriksson was just coming back from the bathroom when she noticed the Jumbotron camera was focused on her friends and her seats. That's when she turned around and Kraft was on one knee.

She was stunned.

"It's like you black out when it happens," she said. " In the moment, even though there are thousands of people in the stadium, you can’t see or hear anyone else. It was so fun and so exciting."

Fredriksson said that within 10 minutes, approximately 100 people reached out to her and her new fiancé. They'd all seen it on the US Open's official social media platforms or national TV — including her parents back in Sweden.

The crowd erupted in cheers, and strangers bought the newly engaged couple drinks all night. “We didn’t watch any tennis, which was fine,” Kraft said. “We hung out and celebrated.”

“It worked really well because [Sabalenka] won the first set,” Kraft said. “It didn’t disturb the match or create controversy.”

Sabalenka ended up winning the 2025 US Open, making her a four-time Grand Slam winner. She spoke about Kraft and Fredriksson's sweet moment to the press after the match.

"I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match," she said. "It was a very sweet moment. I was trying to not smile. I was just trying to keep focusing on my game. It was a great moment and I wish them a happy marriage."

Kraft and Fredriksson recently launched a travel racquet sports business together and plan to continue competing side by side.

