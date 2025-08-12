Nippon Steel Deal Could Change After Deadly Clairton Coke Works Explosion: US Steel

The facility was preparing for routine maintenance when a gas build-up triggered an explosion at coke oven batteries 13 and 14 at 10:51 a.m., Allegheny County Emergency Services said. The pressure valve released to batteries 19 and 20, creating explosive sounds but no additional blasts.

Batteries 13 and 14 remain shut down, and 19 and 20 are also off while the investigation continues.

At a 1:30 p.m. press conference, a U.S. Steel spokesperson confirmed the Nippon Steel deal is still moving forward but cautioned that details could change depending on the investigation’s findings. “We won’t know for sure or what those changes may be until after the investigation into this explosion concludes,” the spokesperson said.

The company also said the Clairton Coke Works “will be around for a long, long time” and stressed that the workers killed in the incident “will not be forgotten,” adding that they have reached out to the victims’ families.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said no water or air quality issues have been detected in the area at this time.

The Aug. 11 explosion killed two workers — including Timothy Quinn, a second-generation steelworker remembered as a devoted father and mentor. You can read our full tribute to Quinn here. Ten others were injured, and several additional people were treated on scene. Two people remain missing.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation with the County Fire Marshal and ATF. Fourteen local fire departments and 20 EMS agencies responded to the scene.

The Clairton Coke Works — located along the Monongahela River about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh — is the largest coke manufacturing facility in the United States, employing nearly 1,300 people and producing about 4.3 million tons of coke annually. USS has operated the facility for 109 years.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.