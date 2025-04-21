NFL Hall Of Famer Shannon Sharpe Sued For $50M Over Sexual Abuse, Secret Recordings: Reports

The former Baltimore Raven and Denver Bronco was named in a 13-page, $50 million civil lawsuit filed on Easter Sunday in Nevada, alleging that the 56-year-old abused "Jane Doe" with "the intentional infliction of emotional distress."

"Jane Doe" is reportedly being represented by celebrity attorney Tony Buzbee, who has previously represented disgraced NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, rapper Travis Scott, and Sean Combs.

The complaint alleges that Sharpe recorded their sexual activities, sometimes without her knowledge, and that he was sharing the videos with others without her permission or knowledge, Pro Football Talk (PFT) reported.

Things reportedly escalated when "Jane Doe" began distancing herself from Sharpe, tormenting the woman on a regular basis.

"After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no,’” the complaint states, according to the New York Post.

USA Today also reported that the complaint alleges that "Sharpe flew into fits of anger when Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship, or called him out about his extraneous activities.

"What had once been manipulation, control and intimidation now became something far more dangerous and sinister. Sharpe even figured out how to get into Doe’s apartment complex without her permission."

Sharpe, who previously co-hosted Skip and Shannon: Undisputed with Skip Bayless, was reportedly in talks for a nine-figure podcast deal that was in the works before the new lawsuit and damning allegations surfaced.

