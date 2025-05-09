Videos Emerge Of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s ICE Arrest, Murphy Calls For Immediate Release

The arrest occurred at the Delaney Hall facility in Newark following a confrontation involving Baraka, protestors, and federal law enforcement officers.

US Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba said the Democratic mayor, 55, “committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings” from Homeland Security Investigations to leave the facility, writing on X, “He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.”

The incident came amid ongoing controversy over the Trump administration’s recent reopening of the 1,000-bed Delaney Hall facility to house migrants. Newark officials have sued the private operator, GEO Group, alleging it lacks the required inspections and permits, Politico reports.

Baraka, who is currently running for governor, was at the facility with US Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez, and LaMonica McIver when the chaotic scene unfolded in the parking lot.

McIver disputed Habba’s version of events, telling reporters that Baraka had exited the facility and was waiting for the members of Congress, who were conducting an oversight visit, when he was apprehended.

“What we see here is despicable, and we should all be angry,” McIver said. “This is unacceptable,and we should not allow this to be happening.”

Baraka remained in custody as of 5 p.m., CBS News reports, and it is unclear when he will be released.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he was “outraged” by the arrest and called for Baraka’s “immediate released” in a statement on X, writing:

“Over the past few months, Mayor Baraka, as well as advocates, faith leaders, and members of our Congressional delegation, have protested the opening of a private immigration detention center in the city of Newark. Four years ago, I was proud to sign a law banning private immigration detention centers in New Jersey. And just last week, my administration was leading the fight to defend that law before the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mayor Baraka is an exemplary public servant who has always stood up for our most vulnerable neighbors. I am calling for his immediate release by federal law enforcement.”

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin also condemned the arrest, calling it a violation of democratic principles and the right to peaceful protest. In a statement released shortly after the incident, Platkin described the arrest as “deeply troubling” and warned against targeting individuals—especially public officials—for exercising their constitutional rights.

“People peacefully exercising their right to free speech and assembly should never be targeted for opposing the government’s policies,” Platkin said, adding that no state or local law enforcement were involved in Baraka’s detention at Delaney Hall.

Platkin also reaffirmed his office’s opposition to private immigration detention centers in New Jersey, noting they defended the state’s ban on such facilities in federal court just last week. “We will continue to stand up for the civil rights of our residents,” he said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

