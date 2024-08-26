Stop & Shop Will No Longer Sell Tobacco Products

The chain announced the move on Monday, Aug. 26, after it partnered with the American American Cancer Society to improve community health, Stop & Shop CEO Gordon Reid said in a statement.

Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes. From our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates, Stop & Shop aims to support the health and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve — and this exit from tobacco is one more way we're accomplishing that goal.

The company said the last day to buy tobacco products at one of its stores is Saturday, Aug. 31.

Stop & Shop is the latest large chain to quit the habit. Massive retailers Walmart, CVS, Wegmans, and Price Chopper have all stopped selling tobacco products.

The American American Cancer Society said the move will keep children from becoming addicted to nicotine.

"This is a step in the right direction toward ending Big Tobacco's influence on kids, and we know even more can be done to reduce the toll of tobacco in our communities," American Cancer Society CEO Dr. Karen Knudsen said in a statement. "From state and local governments to schools and businesses, we can all play a part in protecting public health."

To help some customers quit smoking or using tobacco products, Stop & Shop said it will hold a "cigarette buyback" at two stores on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The first 100 customers who return an unopened pack or carton of cigarettes to the Stop & Shop in Dorchester at 460 Blue Hill Ave. or 1351 Forest Ave on Staten Island, New York, will get a $10-off coupon for Nicorette and a bag of healthy snacks or mints.

Stop & Shop has locations in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.