Overcast 50°

SHARE

New Year's Terror: 10 Killed, 35 Hurt After Driver Intentionally Rams Into New Orleans Crowd

A pickup truck intentionally rammed into a New Year's crowd on New Orlean's Bourbon Street, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens, according to authorities.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick called the driver's actions, "very intentional," saying, “This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could.”&nbsp;

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick called the driver's actions, "very intentional," saying, “This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could.” 

 Photo Credit: Openverse/appleswitch
The area where the mass casualty incident happened at Bourbon and Canal streets in New Orleans' French Quarter.

The area where the mass casualty incident happened at Bourbon and Canal streets in New Orleans' French Quarter.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident in the city's French Quarter happened early Wednesday morning, Jan. 1.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick called the driver's actions, "very intentional," saying, “This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could.” 

The man also shot at police officers, two of whom were hit, and are in stable condition, Kirkpatrick said.

Law enforcement robots are reportedly checking the area of Bourbon and Canal streets for possible improvised explosives.

At least 35 people were injured in the incident.

Hotels and bars on and near Bourbon Street were evacuated after the carnage, CBS affiliate WWL in New Orleans reported.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was shot and killed by police, according to The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE