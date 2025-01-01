Terror Attack Update: Hochul Directs NY State Police To Be On High Alert As Death Toll Hits 15

Authorities say a 42-year-old Army veteran identified as Texas resident Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, who served in Afghanistan, rammed a rented Ford pickup truck into a crowd in the French Quarter at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, injuring approximately 35 others.

“The terrorist attack that occurred in New Orleans this morning is a horrible reminder of the threat terrorism of all stripes poses to our country, our freedom and our way of life," Hochul said. "We fully condemn the cowardly act of evil against innocent New Year’s revelers.

"Additional information is continuing to come to light, but public reporting suggests this attacker may not have acted alone. Although there is no known connection to New York State, I have nonetheless directed the New York State Police to be on high alert as details about this attack continue to unfold.

"The NYSP and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services remain in constant contact with the FBI and other federal partners to ensure we collect, share and analyze information about threats as quickly as possible."

The Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia, a College Football Playoff quarterfinal, scheduled for Wednesday night at the at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has been postponed until 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

“New Yorkers have confronted the horror of terrorism and we have always come out stronger for it," Hochul said. "We stand ready to help our countrymen in New Orleans in any way we can. But I want to stress that New Yorkers should rest assured their government, and I personally, take this threat deadly seriously. We will continue doing everything we can to keep New York safe.”

