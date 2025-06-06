Fair 87°

New Year, New QB, New Hope—Be There When The NY Giants Hit Reset

With a new quarterback and the explosive second year wideout Malik Nabers, Giants fans have reason to believe that better days are ahead. 

True Giants fans know: Dexter Lawrence is the difference-maker.&nbsp;Watch the All-Pro dominate the line this season—trust us, you won't want to miss what he brings to MetLife!

True Giants fans know: Dexter Lawrence is the difference-maker. Watch the All-Pro dominate the line this season—trust us, you won't want to miss what he brings to MetLife!

 Photo Credit: All-Pro Reels, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Giants fans, it's your season to show up, get loud, and bleed Big Blue!

Giants fans, it's your season to show up, get loud, and bleed Big Blue!


 Photo Credit: New York Giants, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
The 2024 season was brutal. The Giants went 3–14, their fourth-worst record in franchise history. They were swept by every NFC East rival and went nearly three months—89 days—without a single win. That kind of season leaves a mark. 

But it also clears the slate. And this year, the slate is clean.

It all starts with the preseason, and fans won’t have to wait long to get a look at the new lineup. The Giants host the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, August 16, then face the Patriots at home on Thursday, August 21. Tickets at press time were starting at under $10 and are available now on StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats.

The regular season opens with road games, but the home opener is a big one: Sunday, September 21 against the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of three Super Bowl rings in the last five years. Other home matchups at MetLife include the  49ers, Chargers, CowboysEagles, Packers, and Vikings. Whether you're coming to cheer a rebuild or witness an upset, every game has the potential to be unforgettable.

After the season they just had, Giants fans aren’t looking for perfection—they’re looking for progress. If the rookies shine, if the offense gels, if the energy shifts, this could be the start of something real.

Be there when it begins. Get your tickets today through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats and help write the next chapter in Big Blue history.

