New Upscale Seafood Spot Opens On NY Pier With Waterfront Views

The Sea Fire Grill Yonkers, operated by the Benjamin Restaurant Group, celebrated its grand opening Wednesday night, Oct. 8, on the Yonkers City Pier, according to announcements from both the restaurant and the City of Yonkers.

“What an unforgettable night on the Yonkers Pier!” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post Thursday, Oct. 9, adding, "Starting today, our doors are officially open for everyone to dine with us and experience what Sea Fire Grill Yonkers is all about, elegant seafood dining with a waterfront view unlike any other."

The new restaurant, located at 71 Water Grant St., features a contemporary American seafood menu crafted by Executive Chef Arturo McLeod, along with panoramic views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline, city officials said.

The concept brings the Benjamin Restaurant Group’s hallmark upscale dining experience — already well-known in Manhattan — to Westchester County. Signature offerings include a raw bar, caviar service, seasonally inspired seafood, and prime dry-aged steaks.

Mayor Mike Spano and members of the City of Yonkers team joined the event to welcome the restaurant to the community. In its post, the City said the opening adds "an elevated dining experience to the city’s growing waterfront."

The launch marks a new chapter for the historic pier, which was previously home to X2O Xaviars on the Hudson, the acclaimed restaurant by Chef Peter X. Kelly that closed in 2024 after more than a decade as a regional landmark.

Owners Benjamin Sinanaj and Benjamin Prelvukaj said earlier this year that they hoped to build on that legacy while bringing something new to Yonkers’ dining scene.

"We’re excited to contribute to the rich culinary scene of Yonkers and ensure every guest leaves with a memorable dining experience, feeling warmly welcomed and right at home with us," they said at the time.

The restaurant is now open for dining. Click here to view the full menu.

