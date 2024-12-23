New Update - Christmas Eve Clipper To Bring Snow, Slippery Travel: Here's Timing

Skies will be mostly sunny on Monday, Dec. 23, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-20s. to around freezing. Clouds will increase at night as the system moves in.

Precipitation is expected from about just before daybreak to the early afternoon on Christmas Eve, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Slippery travel is expected in the shaded areas the AccuWeather map in the first image above.

In areas farther north and inland, slippery/snow covered roadways are expected, and will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute, the National Weather Service said.

Brand-new projections released Monday morning by AccuWeather show that lighter blue zones can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow as indicated in the second image above from AccuWeather.

In contrast, darker blue areas, primarily in upstate New York and northern New England, are forecasted to receive 3 to 6 inches of accumulation.

According to the National Weather Service, the new round of light snow will contribute to the pre-existing snowpack, increasing the likelihood of a white Christmas.

The high temperature will reach around 40 degrees later in the day, with partly cloudy skies on Christmas Eve night.

Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, will bring mostly sunny skies, with the high temperature just above the freezing mark in most spots.

Look for mostly sunny weather and seasonable temperatures on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 27.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

