New Travel Warning Issued By CDC As Measles Cases Rise

More international travelers are getting infected with the highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads to others through coughing and sneezing, the agency says.

Most people who bring measles into the United States are unvaccinated US residents who get infected during international travel, said the CDC.

Cases are rising in many countries around the world. In the United States, 42 new cases have been reported in the last week, mainly among people who were not vaccinated.

All international travelers should be fully vaccinated against measles with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to CDC's measles vaccination recommendations for international travel, including:

An early dose for infants 6 to 11 months old,

A total of two doses at least 28 days apart for anyone 12 months old or older without adequate evidence of immunity.

International travelers are at risk of measles if they have not either:

Been fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to departure,

Or had measles in the past.

Travelers should seek medical care if they develop a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, or red, watery eyes during travel or within three weeks after travel, according to the CDC.

"People who think they might have measles should let the healthcare facility know before they go," says the CDC. "Calling ahead lets the healthcare facility staff take steps to make sure that measles doesn’t spread in the facility."

