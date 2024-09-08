New Tornado Confirmed Amid Record-Setting Year In NY: Here's When, Where

There have now been 29 tornadoes in New York this year, breaking the record of 25 in 1992.

A National Weather Service Storm Survey Team examined several reports of damage in Allegany County, in the towns of Wirt and Friendship, located near Buffalo, after the incident happened in the middle of the evening on Friday, Sept. 6.

"The damage found was consistent with a tornado, with several areas of concentrated and extensive tree damage," the weather service said.

The tornado had peak winds of 100 miles per hour and was rated an EF-1 twister, the second-weakest of the six levels on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale.

The total path length of the event in the heavily forested area was about 6 miles, but the tornado was not on the ground for the entire length, with a gap in damage near the midpoint.

No injuries were reported.

The EF scale is as follows:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

