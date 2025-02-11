New Surge In Flu Cases Reported Nationwide; These States Are Seeing Biggest Spikes

At least 24 million cases, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths —including 57 children —have been reported for this flu season, which began in October, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, Feb. 7.

The percentage of outpatient visits for influenza-like illnesses (ILI) has climbed to 7.8 percent, up from 7 percent the previous week and 5.8 percent two weeks earlier, indicating a steady increase in flu activity.

Emergency department visits resulting in an influenza diagnosis have also risen, accounting for 8 percent of cases, compared to 1 percent for COVID-19 and 0.5 percent for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The 10 states seeing the highest level of flu activity, along with New York City, include:

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

In New York City, more than 51,000 positive flu tests were recorded during the week ending Sunday, Jan. 25, reflecting a 6 percent increase from the previous week. Hospitalizations also surged, with about 3,000 people admitted due to severe flu complications, an 11 percent rise.

The CDC’s Influenza Surveillance Report indicates that all 10 Health and Human Services (HHS) regions are experiencing ILI activity above their region-specific baselines, with regions 6 and 4 (covering parts of the South and Midwest) reporting the highest levels.

Amid the surge, schools in at least 10 states have temporarily closed due to widespread flu outbreaks among students and staff.

Public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated, stressing that it’s not too late to receive this season’s flu shot.

The CDC continues to monitor the situation and provides weekly updates through its FluView reports.

As flu season intensifies, health authorities emphasize the importance of vaccination and preventive measures to help reduce the spread.

