Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Rain 76°

SHARE

New ‘Super-Express’ Metro-North Trains To Cut Hudson Valley Commutes Below 90 Minutes: Hochul

Hudson Valley commuters will soon save time on their trips to New York City with the launch of new “super-express” trains on the Metro-North Hudson Line, officials announced.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces the faster train service at Grand Central Station on Tuesday, Sept. 23. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces the faster train service at Grand Central Station on Tuesday, Sept. 23. 

 Photo Credit: Marc A. Hermann / MTA
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, Sept. 23, that the faster service will begin Sunday, Oct. 5, with the first trains running on Monday, Oct. 6. The new schedule will cut trips between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central Terminal to less than 90 minutes. 

Hochul said the service was originally expected to launch in 2026 but was completed ahead of schedule.

The MTA said five trains between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central will now run in under 90 minutes, and one will make the trip in 95 minutes. The changes shave up to seven minutes off current express schedules and as much as 20 minutes compared to local trains. 

Officials said the upgrades were made possible by improvements to Metro-North’s signaling infrastructure and advanced scheduling analysis.

The new timetables will also include extra weekend service for fall foliage trips in the Hudson Valley, the return of “Shopper Special” trains on the New Haven Line for holiday shopping season, and added Harlem Line capacity.

Meanwhile, the MTA is also boosting Long Island Rail Road service this week for the Ryder Cup golf tournament at Bethpage Black, with up to nine extra trains daily and shuttle buses from Farmingdale Station to the course.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE