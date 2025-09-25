New ‘Super-Express’ Metro-North Trains To Cut Hudson Valley Commutes Below 90 Minutes: Hochul

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, Sept. 23, that the faster service will begin Sunday, Oct. 5, with the first trains running on Monday, Oct. 6. The new schedule will cut trips between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central Terminal to less than 90 minutes.

Hochul said the service was originally expected to launch in 2026 but was completed ahead of schedule.

The MTA said five trains between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central will now run in under 90 minutes, and one will make the trip in 95 minutes. The changes shave up to seven minutes off current express schedules and as much as 20 minutes compared to local trains.

Officials said the upgrades were made possible by improvements to Metro-North’s signaling infrastructure and advanced scheduling analysis.

The new timetables will also include extra weekend service for fall foliage trips in the Hudson Valley, the return of “Shopper Special” trains on the New Haven Line for holiday shopping season, and added Harlem Line capacity.

Meanwhile, the MTA is also boosting Long Island Rail Road service this week for the Ryder Cup golf tournament at Bethpage Black, with up to nine extra trains daily and shuttle buses from Farmingdale Station to the course.

