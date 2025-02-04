New Study Reveals Shocking Amount Of Phone Use By Teens While At School

Poll Do You Think Schools Should Have Stricter Policies To Limit Students' Phone Use? Absolutely Absolutely not Unsure Probably Probably not Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think Schools Should Have Stricter Policies To Limit Students' Phone Use? Absolutely 100%

Absolutely not 0%

Unsure 0%

Probably 0%

Probably not 0% Back to Vote

The study, published by JAMA Pediatrics on Monday, Feb. 3, found that students spent a significant portion of the school day on their phones, with messaging, Instagram, and video streaming among the most-used apps.

Researchers also noted that a quarter of students logged more than two hours of screen time during class.

In addition, students whose parents held bachelor’s degrees or higher spent about a half-hour less on their phones during school hours compared to kids whose parents did not have college degrees.

The study used data deemed sufficient of 117 of 292 initially recruited student participants ages 13 to 18 years.

With phone usage making up a major chunk of teens’ daily screen time, the findings fuel ongoing debates about how much tech belongs in the classroom.

Some schools have cracked down with stricter policies, while others argue that digital access is essential for modern learning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.