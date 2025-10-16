New Study Reveals Americans’ Most Desired Destinations Abroad

The study, conducted by money transfer company Remitly, surveyed nearly 5,000 people across 26 countries to learn which destinations Americans most want to move to and why. The findings offer a look at what’s driving the dream of relocation in 2025 and beyond.

According to the report, the top countries Americans want to move to are:

Canada United Kingdom Italy Japan Australia Costa Rica Spain Ireland New Zealand Norway

The survey also asked Americans to identify what would motivate them to move abroad. The leading factors were:

Quality of life

Adventure and personal growth

Lifestyle

To retire

Climate and environment

Financial reasons

Safety and political stability

Healthcare access

Family and relationships

Career opportunities

Remitly’s global findings showed that Canada ranks as the number one destination for people worldwide, with quality of life and job prospects cited as top draws. Australia placed second, thanks largely to its sunny climate and relaxed pace of life.

“Achieving a better quality of life topped the list as the most popular reason people would consider moving abroad,” the report said. “For people who move abroad, this often means better access to healthcare and education, as well as the chance to live in safer cities with cleaner environments.”

The United States itself ranked fifth overall among the most sought-after destinations, highlighting that the appeal of opportunity runs both ways.

For the full report, visit Remitly’s study on global relocation motivations.

.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.