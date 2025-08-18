New Study Breaks Down Renters’ Changing Habits

The survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by Talker Research for Lemonade, revealed patterns of long-term renting and the habits that come with it.

These habits range from years spent in the same place to the rituals of browsing listings and decorating.

More than a quarter (28 percent) have stayed even longer, with baby boomers (41 percent) and Gen X renters (28 percent) leading the way when it comes to staying put.

The study, conducted by Talker Research for digital insurance company Lemonade, revealed that 62 percent of renters said moving before year’s end was either unlikely or out of the question.

Still, anxieties remain: nearly a quarter (22 percent) admitted they have “commitment issues” with their home — wanting something new but reluctant to leave.

Scrolling through listings has become a pastime in itself.

About one in three renters (32 percent) browse online at least once a week, with many calling it the new form of doomscrolling. On a typical day, renters who browse spend more than 30 minutes looking at available units, often peaking around 2 p.m.

Renters also said it takes about three months for a unit to feel like home, and by six months they know whether they’ll renew their lease.

Some go even further to personalize their space: 38 percent confessed to making modifications — like adding storage — even if not allowed in their rental agreement.

Social media also plays a big role. TikTok tops the list for Gen Z renters seeking decor hacks, while millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers prefer YouTube.

On average, renters spend 35 minutes a week looking for inspiration from names like Apartment Therapy, Chip and Joanna Gaines, and Architectural Digest.

Yet despite investing in their rentals, fewer than half (40 percent) carry renters insurance, a risk that has left many exposed when fires, floods, or storms strike.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.