Fair 76°

SHARE

New ShopRite Locale Preparing To Open In Hudson Valley: Here's Where

A new ShopRite supermarket in Northern Westchester is readying itself for shoppers. 

A ShopRite location in Croton.&nbsp;

A ShopRite location in Croton. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ajay_suresh - ShopRite
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The upcoming ShopRite, which will be opening in Mount Kisco at 333 North Bedford Rd. in late 2024, gave a sneak peak of its interior in a social media post on Thursday, Aug. 22. 

The new location will replace the company's current supermarket in Bedford Hills at 747 Bedford Rd. 

Although an opening date has not yet been announced, the company teased that residents should look out for more information "in the coming weeks." 

"That's all we can say for now," the company added.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE