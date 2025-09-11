New Series Filming Upcoming Season In Rockland: Here's When, Where

The shoot is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and will take place in Sparkill, according to the Town of Orangetown.

Carmel Reilly, Orangetown’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism, said the production is “a new series, in its second season.” She added she preferred not to identify the show to avoid disruptions.

Filming will center around Depot Square, with most scenes taking place at Noble Café, The Grape D’Vine, and Paulding Place. Parking in Depot Square will be reserved for the production, though space at the Post Office will remain available.

The Orangetown Police Department will handle intermittent traffic control on Union Street and Paulding Place, with some detours in place.

