Fair 69°

SHARE

New Round Of Scattered Storms, Some Severe, Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern

Scattered thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, will impact much of the East Coast on Saturday, May 17, ahead of a shift in the weather pattern to close out the weekend.

A look at the broad area where severe storms are possible on Saturday, May 17.

A look at the broad area where severe storms are possible on Saturday, May 17.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The timing for the storms on Saturday, May 17, is primarily in the afternoon into the evening and covers a broad area along the East Coast. (See the image above.)

It will be warm and humid Saturday, with conditions ripe for storms.

After the system pushes out, it will be mostly sunny on Sunday, May 18 with seasonable temperatures.

Expect similar conditions on Monday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 20.

Unsettled weather is expected to return on Wednesday, May 21.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE