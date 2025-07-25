New Research Reveals Why People Keep Making Same Mistakes

A groundbreaking global study identifies three distinct decision-making types, shedding new light on why punishment doesn't always lead to smarter choices.

Researchers from the School of Psychology at UNSW Sydney and Neuroscience Research Australia observed 267 participants across 24 countries playing an online game called "Planets & Pirates," designed to track how people learn from punishment.

Participants faced choices that either earned points or triggered penalties. Researchers then explicitly explained consequences to see if behavior improved.

The study, published in Communications Psychology, found about 26 percent of participants quickly adapted, labeled "Sensitive," effectively learning to avoid harm through experience alone.

Nearly half, 47 percent, were "Unaware," needing clear, explicit instructions to alter behavior.

Most concerningly, the "Compulsive" group — roughly 27 percent —continued harmful actions even after both punishment and direct explanation.

The results indicate that conventional one-size-fits-all solutions, like fines and warnings, may fail for a significant part of the population.

Instead, tailored interventions targeting specific cognitive gaps, such as the inability to link actions with consequences or difficulties applying knowledge to behavior, could better address persistent harmful decisions.

