New Rankings Reveal Nation's Top 50 Airports

It can be a soul-sucking pit stop full of delays, overpriced pretzels, and fluorescent lighting that makes everyone look like they slept in baggage claim.

But not all airports are created equal. In fact, some, according to Americans surveyed, are actually enjoyable.

A new Washington Post ranking has revealed the top 50 in the US, based on a combination of traveler feedback, Yelp reviews, and data from more than 450 U.S. airports.

Here’s a look at the Top 10:

Portland International Airport (PDX): A leafy, light-filled terminal that features local art, a microcinema, and even live animals on occasion. Long Beach Airport (LGB) Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) Seattle Paine Field International Airport (PAE) Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) Indianapolis International Airport (IND) Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Detroit Metro Airport (DTW)

Rather than favoring the biggest hubs, the rankings leaned into airports that don’t feel like chaos factories.

The methodology prioritized accessibility, ambiance, and what The Post called “intangibles” — the small delights that turn an obligation into an experience.

More than 2,300 reader responses helped shape the list. To avoid bias toward The Post’s DC-area readership, votes were adjusted and Yelp reviews — totaling over 450,000 — were factored into the scoring algorithm.

To see how your home airport stacks up — and which terminals actually make people want to stay awhile — check out the full Washington Post rankings here.

