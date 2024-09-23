New Projected Timing Released For Potentially Major Hurricane Taking Aim At US

AccuWeather is forecasting a powerful Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained wind gusts of 110 to 130 miles per hour to make landfall along the Gulf Coast on Thursday, Sept. 26, likely in the Big Bend on Florida's west coast.

“This is expected to be a large hurricane with a major storm surge threat and impacts that will reach hundreds of miles inland from where this storm makes landfall,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

The system is now located south of Cuba, and the National Hurricane Center says, "Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is forecast to strengthen significantly the next few days. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Lower Florida Keys and Dry Tortugas."

If it becomes a tropical storm as expected, it will be named Helene.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Saturday, Nov. 30.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

