Overcast 34°

SHARE

New Snowfall, Ice Predictions Released For Winter Storm: Here Are Latest Maps

The National Weather Service has just released new projections for snowfall accumulation and ice amounts as a new winter storm nears the region.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in areas in yellow, where around 6 inches of accumulation is predicted.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in areas in yellow, where around 6 inches of accumulation is predicted.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A trace of ice is expected throughout the region.

A trace of ice is expected throughout the region.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The time frame for the storm is Saturday night, Feb. 8 into late Sunday morning, Feb. 9.

Snow Accumulation Projections: 

Widespread 3 to 4 inches, with 4 to 6 inches farther north, and up to 9 inches farther north and inland. Snow will be heavy at times during a six-hour period overnight.

Snowfall Breakdown:

About 3 to 4 inches acrosse New York City, Long Island and portions of Northern New Jersey, with about a half-foot across the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut. (See the first image above.)

Ice Accumulation: 

Light glaze (Click on the second image above).

Potential Impacts:

  • Hazardous travel conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses.
  • Slick, icy roads increasing the risk of accidents.
  • Reduced visibility due to falling snow and mixed precipitation.
  • Possible power outages in areas where ice accumulates.

Precautionary Measures:

  • Monitor the latest forecasts for real-time updates.
  • Limit travel if possible, especially during the overnight hours.
  • Stock up on winter essentials, including food, water, and medications.
  • Prepare an emergency kit, including blankets, a flashlight, extra batteries, and a fully charged phone.
  • If you must travel, use extreme caution and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE