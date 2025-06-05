New Jobless Claims Climb To Eight-Month High Amid Trump Tariff Fallout

The number of new application filings for unemployment benefits jumped to 247,000 in the week ending Saturday, May 31, according to Labor Department data released on Thursday, June 5. That's the largest number of new claims since early October 2024 and above the 237,000 forecasted by analysts, the Associated Press reported.

Initial claims increased by 8,000 from the week ending Saturday, May 24. The four-week moving average climbed to 235,000, signaling broader weakness.

The increase comes as Trump's sweeping tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other goods – including a 10% baseline duty for most countries – continue weighing on businesses. Trump doubled down on his steel and aluminum duties, doubling the tariff rate to 50% on Wednesday, June 4, adding fresh pressure on industries already hit by rising costs.

While national insured unemployment dropped slightly to 1.9 million, the pain is deeper across the Northeast. New Jersey holds the highest insured unemployment rate in the country at 2.2% through Saturday, May 17.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island follow at 1.9%, with New York close behind at 1.6%. Pennsylvania and Connecticut saw smaller changes but remain elevated compared to May 2024.

Virginia posted one of the largest weekly increases in new claims, rising by 947 filings. Massachusetts had a weekly decrease of 701 initial claims, but the Bay State still reported 66,195 people collecting benefits, one of the highest figures nationwide.

The latest spike in unemployment claims follows private-sector job growth slowing to a two-year low, as shown in recent ADP employment data.

"After a strong start to the year, hiring is losing momentum," ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson said. "Pay growth, however, was little changed in May, holding at robust levels for both job-stayers and job-changers."

Companies across industries are pulling back, with surveys pointing to weaker hiring and softer employment intentions.

"The market remains distressingly gridlocked, with limited hiring and low quits, and the market can't keep steadily cooling off forever before it just turns cold," Indeed economist Allison Shrivastava said.

The Labor Department also reported that 1.75 million workers remained on state unemployment rolls as of May 24, up from 1.67 million in May 2024.

