New Home For Trans, Gender-Expansive Young Adults Launches In NYC: 'Beacon Of Safety'

The Ali Forney Center, the nation’s largest organization supporting LGBTQ youth facing homelessness, officially cut the ribbon on Casa Cecilia on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The new residence will provide a permanent, affirming home for 20 young adults as they take their first steps toward independence, the organization said.

"This home is a promise that every young person deserves safety, dignity, and belonging regardless of who they are," said Alex Roque, AFC’s president and executive director, who added, "Casa Cecilia ensures that trans and non-binary young adults will always have a home."

Named in honor of Cecilia Gentili, a beloved advocate for trans rights, immigrant rights, and women’s rights, Casa Cecilia stands as a living tribute to her work. Gentili, who died earlier this year, was celebrated for her fierce activism and compassion.

The opening marks a major milestone for the Ali Forney Center, which serves more than 2,200 LGBTQ youth annually — many of whom were forced from their homes due to homophobia or transphobia, according to the organization.

The Center's representatives said about 95 percent of AFC’s clients are people of color, and over half come to New York from other states, often fleeing unsafe conditions.

Casa Cecilia, AFC’s second property, moves the organization toward a more sustainable ownership model instead of renting, allowing for greater stability and the ability to design spaces tailored to the unique needs of LGBTQ youth.

Elected officials and advocates praised the project as a model for inclusive, compassionate housing at a time when they say LGBTQ+ rights face increasing attacks across the country.

"Casa Cecilia is a testament to New York’s unwavering commitment to protecting LGBTQ+ youth,” said Assemblymember Tony Simone, who continued, "At a time when trans rights are under attack nationwide, this home stands as a beacon of safety, dignity, and love."

NYS Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal called the new facility "critical" for giving trans and non-binary youth a "safe place to live, thrive, and be celebrated for who they are."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.