New Drone Detection System Coming To NY After Incident Forces Stewart Airport To Shut Down

Following an incident at a New York airport that disrupted operations, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that federal partners are deploying a state-of-the-art drone detection system to New York State.

&nbsp;Stewart International Airport in New Windsor.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Stewart International Airport
Drone

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Capricorn4049
A drone sighting on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Hackensack, New Jersey.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Gloria Montoya
Another drone spotting in Hackensack.

 Photo Credit: Gloria Montoya
The announcement follows a significant disruption in Orange County on Friday, Dec. 13, at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, where a drone forced a temporary shutdown of the airport’s runways, delaying flights.

State and federal agencies are continuing their investigation into the incident.

After that event, Hochul called for additional resources to bolster drone detection and response capabilities. 

"This system will support state and federal law enforcement in their investigations," Hochul said in a statement on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Hochul expressed gratitude to the Biden Administration for its support but emphasized the need for further Congressional action. 

She called on lawmakers to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act, which would provide states like New York with the authority and resources required to respond to drone-related incidents.

Hochul has been vocal about the risks unregulated drone activity poses to public safety and transportation, urging a comprehensive response from federal officials.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

