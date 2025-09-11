New Details Revealed About Suspect In Charlie Kirk's Killing As Manhunt Intensifies

Kirk was shot in the neck at around 12:10 p.m. MDT on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The 31-year-old was holding a rally on the campus in Orem, Utah, about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Social media videos show Kirk collapsing after a single shot was fired. He was rushed to a hospital by private vehicle and later pronounced dead, his spokesperson told The New York Times.

Investigators said security footage captured a person in dark clothes running from a rooftop about 200 yards away from Kirk. At a morning news conference on Thursday, Sept. 11, Salt Lake City's FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls said a "high-powered bolt-action rifle" was recovered in nearby woods.

Utah public safety commissioner Beau Mason gave very little information about the suspect, but said the male was likely "college-aged."

"The suspect blended in well with the college institution," said Mason. "We're not releasing many details right now and we will soon, but right now, we're not."

The FBI also said it has images and "good video" of the suspect. Investigators are also analyzing shoe, palm, and forearm prints.

Surveillance video tracks the suspect's movements through the Utah Valley campus from when he entered at around 11:52 a.m. MDT through his escape after the shooting. Investigators declined to release the pictures or video, but emphasized that agents believe the public isn't in danger.

In a Facebook post, Bohls said the federal agency is fully committed to the case.

"As soon as we heard about the shooting, special agents and personnel from the Salt Lake City Field Office responded immediately," said Bohls. "We have full resources devoted to this investigation, including tactical, operational, investigative, and intelligence. To be clear, the FBI will fully support and co-lead this investigation alongside our partners."

University Police Chief Jeffrey Long said more than 3,000 people were at the event.

"This is a police chief's nightmare," he said.

President Donald Trump publicly mourned Kirk's death and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Sunday, Sept. 14. Kirk was a strong Trump ally, seen in Republican circles as a de facto adviser to the President.

In an Oval Office video, Trump blamed the "radical left" for Kirk's killing, despite no suspected shooter being captured and no known political motive for the shooting.

"For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie Kirk to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals," Trump said. "This type of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now."

Trump also vowed retribution for left-leaning groups.

"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity, and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials and everyone else who brings order to our country," he said.

During a 9/11 remembrance event at the Pentagon, Trump said he would posthumously give Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, NBC News reported. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also paid tribute to Kirk at the ceremony.

Democrats across the country condemned Kirk's killing.

"There is no place in our country for this kind of violence," former President Joe Biden posted. "It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk's family and loved ones."

"Over the past year, we've seen far too much violence," Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. "Political leaders targeted at rallies, lawmakers and their families shot in their own homes, children gunned down in a church, and now an execution on a college campus. It is unacceptable."

"Political violence of any kind and against any individual is unacceptable and completely incompatible with American values," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. "We pray for his family during this tragedy."

In his video, Trump referenced the assassination attempt on him at a July 2024 campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. He also mentioned other attacks on conservative figures like the 2017 shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Trump notably did not speak about attacks on Democratic politicians. Recent examples include the June assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, the arson at PA Gov. Josh Shapiro's home in April, and the October 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

While attackers of various political backgrounds have carried out violence, government data shows right-wing extremists have carried out the majority of political violence in the US in recent decades.

A 2024 National Institute of Justice report concluded that far-right extremists have committed more "ideologically motivated" killings than any other group since 1990, with more than 520 deaths across 227 incidents.

"A recent threat assessment by the US Department of Homeland Security concluded that domestic violent extremists are an acute threat and highlighted a probability that COVID-19 pandemic-related stressors, long-standing ideological grievances related to immigration, and narratives surrounding electoral fraud will continue to serve as a justification for violent actions," the NIJ said.

A 2020 analysis from the Center for Strategic & International Studies found right-wing actors were responsible for nearly two-thirds of terrorist attacks and plots in 2019, and more than 90 percent in early 2020.

"To be clear, terms like right-wing and left-wing terrorism do not — in any way — correspond to mainstream political parties in the United States, such as the Republican and Democratic parties, which eschew terrorism," CSIS said. "Instead, terrorism is orchestrated by a small minority of extremists."

Kirk's campus appearances have drawn countless protests and petitions from student groups. Through the Turning Point USA political organization he co-founded, Kirk's events have been used to mobilize potential Republican voters at high schools and colleges.

Critics of Kirk have blasted many of his controversial comments. Those include Kirk saying how "some gun deaths" are worth protecting the Second Amendment, arguing that it was a "huge mistake" to pass the Civil Rights Act, and promoting the debunked and racist "great replacement theory," which claims that undocumented immigrants are coming to the US to replace white Americans.

Vice President JD Vance, who called Kirk a close friend, and second lady Usha Vance are traveling to Utah to meet with Kirk's family on September 11.

"Charlie had an uncanny ability to know when to push the envelope and when to be more conventional," Vance said in a lengthy social media tribute. "I've seen people attack him for years for being wrong on this or that issue publicly, never realizing that privately he was working to broaden the scope of acceptable debate."

The FBI is urging anyone with information, photos, or video to submit them on a special tip website.

