New Bear Sightings Reported In Areas Of Rockland, Westchester: Here's Where

In the Westchester County town of Yorktown, police confirmed on Monday, May 19, that several bear sightings had been reported in the southern half of town. Although no incidents of aggression have been noted, officials are reminding the public that bears are a natural part of the area’s ecosystem and are typically non-aggressive unless provoked or attracted by food.

"Well, Spring is in the air. And as long-time Y-Town area residents will tell you, that could mean a black bear is on the ground," Yorktown Police wrote in a social media post, noting that such sightings are common during this time of year.

Meanwhile, just across the Hudson River in Rockland, another black bear was spotted in the wooded area near Walnut Street in Spring Valley on the same day, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop.

The incident followed another similar sighting in Monsey on Sunday evening, May 19, as Daily Voice previously reported.

There, authorities urged residents to stay cautious and not approach the animals.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, residents should o take preventative measures to avoid attracting bears, including never feeding them or leaving food outdoors, only putting garbage out on collection days, cleaning around garbage cans, and removing bird feeders and hummingbird feeders, which can often attract the animals.

